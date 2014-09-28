Amit Jakhu
Card (Experiment)

I was experimenting with the question card in our internal Q&A app over the weekend. Re-designed and re-organized certain elements such as the card options (delete and edit) and placed them under a dropdown and added commenting functionality to each question.

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
