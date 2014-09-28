Raul Aguiar

1!

Raul Aguiar
Raul Aguiar
  • Save
1! illustration number animal
Download color palette

Illustrated number for 'Revistinha da Gol', a magazine just for children from Gol Airlines.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Raul Aguiar
Raul Aguiar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Raul Aguiar

View profile
    • Like