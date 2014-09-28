John Hamon

Southern Icons - Business Cards

Southern Icons - Business Cards southern woodworking carpentry farmhouse business cards design trees south georgia atlanta rustic vintage
Finally put some business card designs together for Southern Icons; the custom woodworking side of my brand. Designed for myself and my business partner, Evan. Wanted something simple so I went with the Luxe Black MiniCards by Moo.

