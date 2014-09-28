Star Wars Ship Blueprints | Slave I

I watched all of @Adam Whitcroft's Icon Design course on Skillshare and it inspired me to create this.

Skillshare is well worth the small monthly investment and no matter what your skill level there's a huge variety of things to learn and very talented people to inspire and encourage you! Here's a link to the icon course : http://www.skillshare.com/classes/design/Icon-Design-Create-a-Cohesive-Icon-Set/

I'll probably eventually do the icon set project he actually suggested doing, but for now I'll just stick to creating ships from Star Wars in my free time.

I'm thinking about doing the Millennium Falcon next or maybe a Tie Fighter - what do you guys think?