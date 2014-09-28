Gavin McFarland

Interaction State Pattern

ui ux finite state machine flow
Another experiment Using Finite State Machines to show the flow between states. The number on each line represents an interaction, for example 1 is "tap on search field". Some changes between states can happen from multiple inputs. So for example between S3 and S5 the user can either "tap on cancel button" or "tap on previous search".

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
