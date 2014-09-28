beno ramirez

Apocalipsis Skate Contest

beno ramirez
beno ramirez
  • Save
Apocalipsis Skate Contest skullconcrete illustration poster editorial design type typography lettering urban skate
Download color palette

Design for a Skate contest poster.
Handmade digitized on PSD

beno ramirez
beno ramirez

More by beno ramirez

View profile
    • Like