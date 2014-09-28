Timo Meyer

MA Plate WIP

MA Plate WIP massachusetts license plate nummernschild illustration vector vektorgrafik state cape cod
For Jonathan Lawrence's State Plates Project. Some details still missing, wrong color etc.

Plate dribbble
Rebound of
MN License Plate
By Allan Peters
