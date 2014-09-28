Rustem Sirazetdinov

Create Archive Icon

Rustem Sirazetdinov
Rustem Sirazetdinov
Hire Me
  • Save
Create Archive Icon program windows zip hamster free soft archiver icon ico 3d
Download color palette

This icon is used in process & main window. Creating mode.
Hope you guys like it :)
P.S. Don't forget to press "L"
Check @2x

45c431a71b2025ea943f1dc3566f16c0
Rebound of
Icon
By Rustem Sirazetdinov
View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Rustem Sirazetdinov
Rustem Sirazetdinov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rustem Sirazetdinov

View profile
    • Like