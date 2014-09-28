Tin Kadoic

One Way Sign

Tin Kadoic
Tin Kadoic
One Way Sign sign blue white way one oneway sketch
Make your NYC commute easier with this trick
We have the map in our heads and we've memorised it visually. We know that our final destination is a few blocks east, but where is that?

Read the post › http://bit.ly/1uwmFoC

*ps* I was offline and thus used Sketch. This is my first sketch with Sketch.

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Tin Kadoic
Tin Kadoic

