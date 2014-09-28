DownForWhat - hackathon project

It's been a year, but now I finally had the opportunity to post to dribbble again. Here's a shot of a project I worked on at HackTheNorth last weekend. You can try out a fully interactive prototype right here: http://marvl.in/2bcf6h. Feedback in any form is always welcome.

The idea of this project was to make it really easy to let your friends know what you're down to do, and stay up to date on what your friends want to do (major problem in college communities). A Yo for social activities, if you will.