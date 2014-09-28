Pixate — Path-like menu

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I just received an invitation to try out Pixate and I have to say I've really taken delight in playing around with it so far.
This new interaction design tool allows you to create sophisticated animation, and refine your designs through native prototypes for iOS and Android. You can learn more here: http://www.pixate.com
Pixate is really mind-blowing. Its UX is so well-thought-out. This path-like menu I made in few minutes would have taken way more time and conditions using harsh tools such as Origami or Form.
N.B. : sorry for the bad quality and burnt colors. Preview on Pixate actually runs directly on the device. This shot is a screencast made with Reflector.