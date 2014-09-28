Charlie Deets
Facebook Design

Today's Birthdays

Charlie Deets
Facebook Design
Charlie Deets for Facebook Design
  • Save
Today's Birthdays birthday facebook
Download color palette

A new design for the Birthday composer modal. Includes the ability to upload photos directly from the modal or to choose from your pre-existing Facebook photos to include in the post.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Facebook Design
Facebook Design

More by Facebook Design

View profile
    • Like