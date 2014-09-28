Martin Jewiss

Verse Logo v1

Martin Jewiss
Martin Jewiss
  • Save
Verse Logo v1 brand branding logo identity
Download color palette

Logo for our own studio rebrand. I'm aiming for something that will be a solid long-term workhorse, not ultra-hip that will date in a year or two. I'm trying to reflect the ongoing client relationships we build and the variety of projects we do for them. Also that we take our work seriously but do like to make time for a bit of fun.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Martin Jewiss
Martin Jewiss

More by Martin Jewiss

View profile
    • Like