Quicklyclean

New interface design for Quickly Clean, an app I currently have available on the App Store.
I'm not super happy with all the blue (especially in the "Possible Duplicates" section) and would love some feedback.
Download the full PSD here: http://goo.gl/40pKfo
Download Quickly Clean from the App Store here: http://goo.gl/SG8Ter