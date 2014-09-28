Shoppr Like Animation

Nikolai Prettner

Deciding which 'liking' animation to choose for our soon-to-come android version of Shoppr.

Liking something automatically adds it to your wishlist.

More info on Shoppr App

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
