Alexander Nazarenko

AliExpress game

Alexander Nazarenko
Alexander Nazarenko
  • Save
AliExpress game game alibaba aliexpress robot character illustration mobile
Download color palette

AliExpress Game: "Clash for Coins" for Big Sale promotion (feb 2014).
Game design, animation and robot design.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Alexander Nazarenko
Alexander Nazarenko

More by Alexander Nazarenko

View profile
    • Like