"Handmade" tee tee hand made handmade wkrmn workerman screenprint shirt tools tattoo
Just realized I haven't posted anything in a loooooong time. Stepped away from the screen and into my workshop for a while and time has flown by!

This is the first official tee design under my WKRMN moniker. Just went up my shop! http://workerman.storenvy.com/collections/883339-shirts

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
