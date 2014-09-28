Joschko Hammermann

Bilander Badge Project

Bilander Badge Project surf skate logo badge handmade surfboard skateboard friends gold black bilander
First badge for the Bilander Project.

Rebound of
Bilander sticker
By Joschko Hammermann
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
