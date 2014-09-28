David Magère

Pleiad - Collectif créatif

David Magère
David Magère
  • Save
Pleiad - Collectif créatif pleiad logo gif blackandwhite black white type typography
Download color palette

Working on a personal project, Pleiad, creative collective.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
David Magère
David Magère

More by David Magère

View profile
    • Like