Przemysław Kosiński

Borne Sulinowo - promotional logo

Przemysław Kosiński
Przemysław Kosiński
  • Save
Borne Sulinowo - promotional logo borne sulinowo logo identity promotion branding
Download color palette

It was made to promote my small city in 2013.

www.facebook.com/pkdesignerpl

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Przemysław Kosiński
Przemysław Kosiński

More by Przemysław Kosiński

View profile
    • Like