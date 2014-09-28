Y.Can Yurdaer

Tradewind Consulting Logo Work

Y.Can Yurdaer
Y.Can Yurdaer
  • Save
Tradewind Consulting Logo Work logo trade turkey istanbul china shanghai blue green wind saling icon
Download color palette

I made this logo on Illustrator and mock-up is with photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Y.Can Yurdaer
Y.Can Yurdaer

More by Y.Can Yurdaer

View profile
    • Like