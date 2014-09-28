Paweł Magiera

ScreenSnap website

ScreenSnap website psd website landing page webpage simple flat web screensnap gif animation plugin
And this is ScreenSnap plugin website. I love the colors and animations used on this page. Let me know what you think!

Check it out: screensnap.pluginmate.com

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
