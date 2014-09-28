Arno Kathollnig

øPhone 6 & iØS 8 Issues ...

... I wonder how it’s possible that a huge, prestigious company like Apple isn’t able to do intense and diligent beta testing before releasing an important operating system like iOS 8.
... taking into consideration the high price of their iPhone 6 (actually øPhone 6 respectively iØS 8), I don’t know anymore if I pay the product value or just the brand name.

... I used the slashed »ø« to express the negation »no«.

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
