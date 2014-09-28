Sephy

Zbrush - Armor 1 Modeling

Sephy
Sephy
  • Save
Zbrush - Armor 1 Modeling zbrus armor modeling hard surface sci-fi character romika keyshot rendering
Download color palette

Quick armor modeling with Zbrush, for a personal project.

FULL PIC: http://bit.ly/1owK2JA

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Sephy
Sephy

More by Sephy

View profile
    • Like