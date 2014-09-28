Sephy

Zbrush Modeling - Sashimi

Zbrush Modeling - Sashimi zbrush 3d modeling texturing character ink experimentation
Quick modeling test with Zbrush, I used a 2D ink texture for the character. Strange but interesting rendering!

FULL PIC: http://bit.ly/1DLzwGi

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
