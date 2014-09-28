Evgeny Tutov

Social puzzle

Evgeny Tutov
Evgeny Tutov
Hire Me
  • Save
Social puzzle lettering logo calligraphy hand-writing brand logotype
Download color palette

Working on a logo for a resource that creates wonderful Facebook applications.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Evgeny Tutov
Evgeny Tutov
Logo and Brand identity designer
Hire Me

More by Evgeny Tutov

View profile
    • Like