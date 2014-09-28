Mike Hince

Detailed Wireframe

Detailed Wireframe
Part of the process with TRS was to create a site builder which needed to convert a highly complicated process into something easy to use. I created detailed high quality wireframes so we could play with the design and give the developers something early to work with.

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
