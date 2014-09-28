David Downs

Project Dashboard

David Downs
David Downs
  • Save
Project Dashboard project dashboard ios iphone codebase coderange code range
Download color palette

The project dashboard design for CodeRange on IOS. A mobile app for users of codebasehq.com. Due in the app store any day now!
More stuff at - http://codebaseapp.korelogic.co.uk

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
David Downs
David Downs

More by David Downs

View profile
    • Like