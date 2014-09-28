Unoficial GeMoney app redesign

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey guys,
i ever wanted to try some design for iOS app. So today was some time to try it.
I choosed app of GeMoney for Czech republic, because their app is quite old and is not ready for bigger screens. As first I tried to made design for login form to online banking.
I would like to know your opinion what to improve etc.
Real pixels here
Thanks for your feedback