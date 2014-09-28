Tatyana Prokofieva

Collection for social mobile music game "Piano City"

Collection for social mobile music game "Piano City" game icons collection music vector musical instruments violin harmonica tambourine flute drum
Download "Piano City" game on the AppStore - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/piano-city/id890412250?l=ru&ls=1&mt=8

