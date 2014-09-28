Jessica Tenuta

Plannr & Pattern
Inspired by a visualization of a time-based schedule, I created an Icon for the Plannr brand that suggests both a traditional 'wall-hanging' calendar and an event spanning multiple time slots, and extended the concept of 'slots' and 'scheduled events' into a graphic background pattern.

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
