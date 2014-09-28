Ben Bloodworth

Grack Attack

Grack Attack fantasy football grackle bird football sports logo throwback carolina panthers
A quick logo I made for my fantasy football team.

If you aren't familiar with grackles, count yourself lucky. Since I moved to Austin, they have quickly become my nemeses. However, like the Batman, I have embraced my fears and will use the mighty grackle to storm my way to fantasy football victory! Go Grack Attack!

