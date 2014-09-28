Jessica Tenuta

Plannr Logo logo app startup plannr eric tendian red a
Helping our brilliant Packback intern, Eric Tendian, with a logo for a class scheduling system he is currently developing.

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
