Personal Site Type Exploration

I recently read through Jason Santa Maria's fantastic book, "On Web Type". Typography has always been a gaping hole in my knowledge, and this quick read lays some great basic knowledge.

As a result, I'm spending some time exploring the type on http://marcelosomers.com/ to learn more about what works and what doesn't.

If you're interested, the original article is available at http://marcelosomers.com/the-evolving-designer.