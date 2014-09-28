Jessica Tenuta

Packback Ambassador Program Culture Book

Packback Ambassador Program Culture Book
We've released a Culture Book & Orientation Packet for aspiring and new Packback Brand Ambassadors to learn more about the program, get introduced to the Packback Team and meet some of the inspiring, entrepreneurial, students leaders that are current Packback Ambassadors.

If you're interested in checking out the whole book, you're welcome to here! https://drive.google.com/a/packback.co/#folders/0B-09YTKQTIOoVzZ6czEzQm1ERWM

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
