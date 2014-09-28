Packback Ambassador Program Culture Book

We've released a Culture Book & Orientation Packet for aspiring and new Packback Brand Ambassadors to learn more about the program, get introduced to the Packback Team and meet some of the inspiring, entrepreneurial, students leaders that are current Packback Ambassadors.

If you're interested in checking out the whole book, you're welcome to here! https://drive.google.com/a/packback.co/#folders/0B-09YTKQTIOoVzZ6czEzQm1ERWM