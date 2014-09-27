iOS Icons - another color variant

ending up spending alot of time color tweaking. i nearly stopped making this but i simply couldnt find a nice theme on cydia. sure theres some good icons but the gradients and colors never quite sat well over a whole page. Ayeris was the closest but a recent update which confuses me, has changed the gradient and modified several icons and lost the uniformity. That whole huge page of themes in cydia is filled with the same. My fussiness is forcing me to continue because i just need something soft on the eye that i can cast over the whole page and feel like the icons were made in the same factory