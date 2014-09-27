Wanda Arca

Dribbble Meetup Buenos Aires

- Friday, October 3. 7:30 pm.
- Reserve a spot (only 100 available), sign up here: http://www.meetup.com/dribbble/Buenos-Aires-AR/1188322/

by @Aerolab & @Indicius

Rebound of
Dribbble Meetup Buenos Aires
By Gustavo Zambelli
