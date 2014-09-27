Rodolfo Alvarez

Bubulubu

chocolate candy
This was the second time I worked with the brand Bubulubu the goal was to create a platform where children could earn points by playing an online game and then exchange them for prizes. This was the homepage, you can check it in https://www.behance.net/gallery/16551993/Subasta-Bubulubu-3

Created with the Ingenia team www.ingenia.com

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
