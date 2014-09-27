🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This was the second time I worked with the brand Bubulubu the goal was to create a platform where children could earn points by playing an online game and then exchange them for prizes. This was the homepage, you can check it in https://www.behance.net/gallery/16551993/Subasta-Bubulubu-3
Created with the Ingenia team www.ingenia.com