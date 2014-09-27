Lorenzo Buosi

Oven - free Photoshop plugin

If you are using Photoshop with Adobe Generator, you probably know how labelling layers to export assets takes time. Especially when you export for multiple resolutions. Oven it’s a little free Photoshop plugin that helps you generate layers ready to be exported for iOS and Android.
You can download Oven here: http://oven.chrometaphore.com
..Hope you guys find it useful!

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
