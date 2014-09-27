Oven - free Photoshop plugin

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
If you are using Photoshop with Adobe Generator, you probably know how labelling layers to export assets takes time. Especially when you export for multiple resolutions. Oven it’s a little free Photoshop plugin that helps you generate layers ready to be exported for iOS and Android.
You can download Oven here: http://oven.chrometaphore.com
..Hope you guys find it useful!