Shredit Progress Page Concept (WIP)

Shredit Progress Page Concept (WIP) weight loss app ui ux mobile app calorie count
In one of my previous shots I uploaded the " Badge" page of this same project. Wanted to share another page from this project. I used the Recycle symbols ( Green = Positive , Red = Negative ) as a way to show on how you were using your body that week. Recycling your body for the better is what makes you healthier; kind of like recycling makes the world a better place. Feedback is always welcomed! Thanks!

Iphone6
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
