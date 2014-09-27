Shredit Progress Page Concept (WIP)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In one of my previous shots I uploaded the " Badge" page of this same project. Wanted to share another page from this project. I used the Recycle symbols ( Green = Positive , Red = Negative ) as a way to show on how you were using your body that week. Recycling your body for the better is what makes you healthier; kind of like recycling makes the world a better place. Feedback is always welcomed! Thanks!