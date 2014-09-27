Borja Pedrajas

Retro Games: Golden Axe

Borja Pedrajas
Borja Pedrajas
  • Save
Retro Games: Golden Axe vector 16bits retro videogame sega genesis viking axe
Download color palette

Title: "Golden Axe" (Genesis).
Genre: Beat'em up.
Released: 1989.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Borja Pedrajas
Borja Pedrajas

More by Borja Pedrajas

View profile
    • Like