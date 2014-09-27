Joe Kelly

We Did Some R&D

We Did Some R&D grooveshark wallpaper
Back when Grooveshark had full-page home-screens I felt like we were really lacking in any girl themes. We did some research and found out about half our users were female... weird. Though really everyone needs hyper-pink unicorns, right?

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
