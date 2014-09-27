Harouth Arthur Mekhjian

3D logo concept

Harouth Arthur Mekhjian
Harouth Arthur Mekhjian
Hire Me
  • Save
3D logo concept logo 3d cube shpere mark green gradient volume concept
Download color palette

Playing around with another 3D logo concept for an ongoing project. More versions to come soon.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Harouth Arthur Mekhjian
Harouth Arthur Mekhjian
Identity designer & Illustrator. Almost an architect
Hire Me

More by Harouth Arthur Mekhjian

View profile
    • Like