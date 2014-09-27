Bruno Garcia

iPhone Finance calculator app icon

app icon for Finance Calculator iPhone app
A few minimal app icons I've designed for a Finance Calculator iPhone app.
The bottom right one will probably be the final one.

Any suggestions?

Rebound of
Home loan calculator app
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
