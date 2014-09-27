Murat Ertürk

Murat Ertürk
Murat Ertürk
Business Card business card print design graphic design cosmos
Business card for a collective freelance design group called 'Kozmos (Cosmos)'.

www.muraterturk.com

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Murat Ertürk
Murat Ertürk

