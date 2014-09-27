🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wore this waffle in the 80s. Shoes jog memories.
This is one in a series of shoes I wore a long time ago. You can see the whole collection in this and a more realistic style. Both sets of shoes were created with straight edged shapes.