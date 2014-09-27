Mitch Frey

LD 1000V

LD 1000V
I wore this waffle in the 80s. Shoes jog memories.

This is one in a series of shoes I wore a long time ago. You can see the whole collection in this and a more realistic style. Both sets of shoes were created with straight edged shapes.

Rebound of
Oregon Waffle
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
