Andreas Eldh

Sublime Text Yosemite icon

Andreas Eldh
Andreas Eldh
  • Save
Sublime Text Yosemite icon icon sublime yosemite sublime text
Download color palette

Adjusted my Sublime icons to match the Yosemite style. One for use with dark bar/dock and one for light.

UPDATED!
I made a few small adjustments to these icons. Download link is to the new version.

Download: http://cl.ly/1K2f3e0Q2j0P

View all tags
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Andreas Eldh
Andreas Eldh

More by Andreas Eldh

View profile
    • Like