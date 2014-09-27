Joey Carty

Tara & Joey - One Page Scrolling Site

Joey Carty
Joey Carty
  • Save
Tara & Joey - One Page Scrolling Site purple web design scrolling site
Download color palette

I have learned a ton over the past couple of months working as a Web Designer & Developer, and I have been wanting to put my newly acquired jQuery skills to the test with something fun. So, I threw together a cheesy little one page scrolling site.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Joey Carty
Joey Carty

More by Joey Carty

View profile
    • Like