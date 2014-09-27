Emails for people

Something we've identified during our soft launch has been learning how forgetful I am. And sometimes, especially immediately after I've signed up for a service, I'd typically like something that feels like a concrete, "I did something" - that goes beyond a quick success alert on the screen. So I narrowed these prompts down to three main events. This one: You're account is finished! You're on boarded. Now don't forget to hop back into the system and check things out: You're in the club.