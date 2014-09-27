Martin Janoušek

ČBDB website redesign

Martin Janoušek
Martin Janoušek
  • Save
ČBDB website redesign cbdb cbdb.cz czech bibliography database books social site literature readers reading
Download color palette

Hello!

I haven't published any project for quite long time, but now one of my bigger redesign projects was launched.

Cbdb.cz is Czechoslovak bibliographic database. It's the perfect place to find informations about books and writers, connect with other book readers, discuss favourite topics and many other activities.

Website is live now, but some details will be finished and some things are coded differently.

http://cl.ly/Xl4b - all pages in one place
http://cl.ly/XkHI - book detail
http://cl.ly/XlAb - one of homepage variants
https://cl.ly/XkpW - public user profile
http://cl.ly/Xkt6 - book review
http://cl.ly/XkjQ - list of my favourite books

Maybe will create case study on behance. Hope you like it!

Martin Janoušek
Martin Janoušek

More by Martin Janoušek

View profile
    • Like