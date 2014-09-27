ČBDB website redesign

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
I haven't published any project for quite long time, but now one of my bigger redesign projects was launched.
Cbdb.cz is Czechoslovak bibliographic database. It's the perfect place to find informations about books and writers, connect with other book readers, discuss favourite topics and many other activities.
Website is live now, but some details will be finished and some things are coded differently.
http://cl.ly/Xl4b - all pages in one place
http://cl.ly/XkHI - book detail
http://cl.ly/XlAb - one of homepage variants
https://cl.ly/XkpW - public user profile
http://cl.ly/Xkt6 - book review
http://cl.ly/XkjQ - list of my favourite books
Maybe will create case study on behance. Hope you like it!